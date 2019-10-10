Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday while announcing complete support for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anti-government protest said that his party would welcome Azadi March.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday after party’s core committee meeting, he complained of not even knowing where Fazlur Rehman’s protest would be held.

“We have not yet been told, however, we announce complete support for the JUI-F,” he said and added the Sindh will also support the Azadi March.

The PPP chairman while accusing the government of mismanagement said that the incompetent government has ruined the country’s economy, adding that the incumbent government doesn’t have the capability to resolve issues of general public.

Bilawal went on to say that his mass contact campaign is underway and a public gathering will be held on October 18 over Karsaz incident in Karachi.