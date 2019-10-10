Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday told a court that the bureau had decided to investigate former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case. The Accountability Court extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas until October 23 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case. Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were produced before Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan on the expiry of their judicial remand. During the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah submitted that investigations were in progress against the accused in connection with charges of money laundering. The NAB representative requested the court to give time for filing the reference and assured that the same would be filed as soon as possible. He also requested for extending the judicial remand of the accused. He informed the court that the accountability watchdog had decided to investigate Nawaz Sharif in connection with the case. At this stage, the court took a serious note of disturbance in the courtroom and expressed annoyance over people taking selfies with Maryam Nawaz and asked for switching of the mobile phones. For the purpose the court also called police. Afterwards, the court adjourned the hearing until October 23. The court also allowed the defence counsel to meet with Maryam Nawaz in an adjoining room for consultation with condition that no irrelevant persons should present during the meeting. Meanwhile, strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court.