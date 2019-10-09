Share:

LAHORE - The PLTA JTI Junior Tennis Championship 2019 will get underway today (Thursday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said that the players from across the city will be seen in action during the activity, which aims at promoting the game at grassroots level. The event will be competed in boys/girls U-10, boys U–8, girls U–8, boys U–6 and girls U-6 cage categories. Former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik will inaugurate the event while Director General Sports Punjab will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distribute medals and certificates among the top performers. PLTA President Dr Raheel Siddiqui, Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, Senior Vice President Afzal Sharif will also be present on the occasion. Malik, who is also tournament director, said that the season has started and PLTA has been working very hard to make this game popular across Punjab at nursery level. “This event is a part of our struggle to spread this game across Punjab. The certificates will be awarded to all participants whereas medals will be given to the position holder players.”