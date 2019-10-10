Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will call on incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday (today) to deliberate on the Azadi March.

It has been learnt that Shehbaz Sharif will present party recommendations for approval before the PML-N supremo regarding Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March.

Let it be known that PML-N senior leaders had prepared recommendations on Wednesday for the upcoming protest.

The final decision to participate in the Azadi March will be taken today. Nawaz Sharif will also meet other family members in jail.