Share:

KASUR-Two more cases of child abuse have surfaced here in Pattoki Tehsil of Kasur on Wednesday. According to police, Junaid, a resident of Rizabad, filed a case that his brother was molested by Ramesh, Ashfaq, Nazim and others.

The victim’s brother said the suspects also captured videos and photos of the inhumane act to blackmail the victim into submission. Police have arrested the three suspects and recovered the video. Search for two more suspects is also under way.

In another case, police arrested a suspect named Babar for allegedly abusing a seven-year-old child from Mandianwala area of Pattoki.