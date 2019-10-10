Share:

Lahore - As per directions of Inspector General Police Arif Nawaz Khan, Addl IG Muhammad Farooq Mazhar has carved out a strategy to address traffic issue. Under modern traffic system, model roads will be developed where traffic awareness camps will be held whereas traffic signals, signboards and flexes will be affixed on roads. “All the CTOs have been directed to crack down on underage drivers and troublemakers and a special awareness campaign should be launched to keep the citizens aware of traffic rules. Moreover, special campaign of obeying traffic laws by the citizens will be launched. Likewise education teams of traffic police will deliver lectures of awareness to young generation in schools and colleges. In order to streamline flow of traffic, Illegal encroachment and wrong parking will be eliminated under these directions and obeying of line lane system will be ensured whereas entry of rickshaws and Qingqi rickshaws shall be restricted in rush areas. The chief traffic officers should implement these directions take actions against violators and report within seven days to traffic police headquarters so that the feedback of newly-introduced traffic system be examined and its success should be ensured.