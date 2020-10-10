Share:

LAHORE - Member National Assembly Standing Committee on Health and Dr Seemi Bukhari has said that the long standing demand of providing 2,800 kanal land to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and Ameer Uddin Medical College will be considered sympathetically.

During visit to LGH on Friday, she expressed hope that Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan will consider the request to fulfill future needs of this institution.

Dr Seemi Bukhari was briefed about steps for diagnosis, treatment, prevention and public awareness of patients suffering from corona and dengue. She said that health sector was top priority of government. She also paid a detailed visit to various departments of the hospital and inquired about the facilities available to the patients and their families.

Dr Seemi Bukhari spoke on the availability of quality healthcare in the hospital and admired the observance of discipline. Appreciating the performance of Principal PGMI Prof Mohammad Al-freed Zafar, she said that such officers are the asset of the government and they would be encouraged in every possible way so that the best results could be seen in all hospitals.

She said that Pakistanis living abroad also benefited from the helpline set up at PGMI and Lahore General Hospital during the corona epidemic.

She further said that she would submit the suggestions of medical experts to the federal government regarding the current wave of corona.

Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-freed Zafar said that with the availability of 2800 kanals of land, Amir Uddin Medical College’s campus, hostels, employees’ residential colony and the construction of the new hospital will bring great relief and further improve the treatment of patients.

He said that the epidemic of corona has not been completely eradicated so students, common citizens and hospital visitors need to ensure full implementation of SOPs.

He said that corona test has been made mandatory for every patient before the operation and this facility is being provided free of cost.

Prof Dr Khalid Waheed, Prof Dr Muhammad Nazir, Prof Jodat Saleem, MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Ghazala Robi, Dr Laila Shafiq and other administrative doctors were present on this occasion.