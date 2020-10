Share:

In National T-20 at Rawalpindi, two matches are being played today (Saturday).

In the first match, Balochistan will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 1500 hours while the second match will be played between Central Punjab and Sindh at 1930 hours.

Earlier, Central Punjab beat North Punjab by eight wickets while Southern Punjab defeated Sindh by two wickets last night.