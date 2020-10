Share:

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan, along with a companion, were shot dead on Saturday in Karachi's Shah Faisal area, police said.

According to media reports, Adil Khan is the son of late Saleemullah Khan, the former president of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia. According to police, the scholar associated with Jamia Farooqi was inside his car when suspects on motorcycles came up to him and shot him.