KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday rejected bail pleas of former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) Roshan Ali and seven other accused in a case pertaining to alleged corruption.

The SHC after rejecting the bail pleas of Roshan Ali, Muhammad Azam, Abdul Fateh, Ghulam Murtaza, Waqar Ali, Abdul Majeed Soomro and Shehanshah has summoned a complete record of the reference from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor and the investigation officer.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) pertaining to alleged corruption worth Rs175 million.

The federal anti-graft watchdog named Roshan Ali Kanasro, the then DG, and seven other officials of the STDC in the reference.

Roshan Ali is accused of issuing tenders to dummy contractors.