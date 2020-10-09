Share:

ISLAMABAD-Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were seen for the first time since welcoming their first child in July. The 24 year old Game Of Thrones actress and 31 year old musician enjoyed a relaxing stroll with their two-month-old daughter Willa in Los Angeles recently. The new parents definitely seem to be sharing the childcare duties as they each took the time to push the cart along on the walk. Sophie already looked in incredible shape for giving birth in late July as she sported a tiny grey vintage shirt along with clinging black leggings along with black leather lace-up boots. She accessorized with a pair of black square studded Celine sunglasses and a black face mask. The Dark Phoenix star later bundled up in a black leather jacket with a huge American flag on the back despite being born in Northampton, UK. Her blonde tresses were worn down as they flowed over her shoulders on the outing.