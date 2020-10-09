Share:

LAHORE - Tariq Nawaz batted Cricket Center Club to an impressive 7-wicket victory over Jallo Gymkhana Club in the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament match. Jallo Gymkhana, batting first, scored 225/9 in 35 overs with Azhar Waheed hitting 82, M Danish 60 and Qasim Butt 30. Saifur Rehman bagged 2/26, M Waheed 2/45 and Qasir Ashraf 2/57. Cricket Center chased the target in 31 overs losing just three wickets. Tariq Nawaz smashed unbeaten 124 while M Waheed hammered unbeaten 74.