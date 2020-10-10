Share:

KARACHI - Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh on Friday held a protest demonstration against recently passed Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Bill and for restoration of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC).

The major protest was held at Najamuddin Auditorium of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). The protesters were led by YDA Sindh’s Chairman Dr Omer Sultan, President Dr Yaseen Umrani, General Secretary Dr Mehboob Noonari and Vice-President Dr Waris Jakhrani. The protesters termed the PMC Bill as black law and urged the federal government to abolish the controversial regulatory body.

They said medical graduates and practicing doctors would face much difficulties due to PMC regulatory body in the future. The doctors said this step would deteriorate the standard of medical education and create problems for doctors serving abroad after abolition of PMDC. They said PMC would give unlimited autonomy to private medical and dental colleges in fixing fees and admitting students.

The young doctors demanded of the federal government to abolish PMC and restore previous PMDC on urgent basis to save medical education and health professionals in Pakistan.