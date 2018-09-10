Share:

ISLAMABAD - Huge drama was witnessed during the Inter-Region U-19 Three-Day tournament 2018-19 round three match at Marghazar Ground on Sunday, as 21 wickets fell on the opening day.

Lahore were all out for 132 runs, and then Larkana were also all out for meager 83. Lahore in their second innings lost one wicket for 18 runs. At National Ground, Islamabad closed day one at 29-1 against Lahore Blues. Earlier, Islamabad won the toss and opted to field first. Lahore Blues were all out for 202 with Fahad Munir scoring 93. Sardar Khan took 3-41, Hassan Abid Kiani 2-26 and Uzair Waheed 2-37.

At AJK Stadium, AJK were in troubles against Karachi Whites, as they lost f 4 wickets for 33. Earlier, Karachi were all out for 295. At Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala, Sialkot made 27-1 against Bahawalpur. Earlier, Bahawalpur were all out for 264. At Bohran Wali Ground, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi lost 2 wickets for 20 against Faisalabaad, who, batting first, were all out for 102.

At Gohati cricket ground, Swabi, Peshawar lost 3 wickets for 39 against Hyderabad, who were all out for 160 in their first innings. At NBP Stadium, Karachi, Karachi Blues lost 8 wickets for 91 against Dera Murad Jamali. Earlier, Dera Murad were bowled out for 191.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, Multan finished day one at 4-1 against Quetta, who, batting first, posted massive 310-9 on the board. At TMC Ground, Karachi, Abbottabad made 116-3 against Fata. Batting first, Fata were all out for 193.