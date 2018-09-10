Share:

LAHORE - The Governor House in Murree has been made accessible to the public on Sunday after the Governor House in Sindh opened its doors to public for the first time.

Upon directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the orders were given by Governor Punjab Chaudhry M Sarwar.

In line with the decision, the public will be able to visit the Governor House in Murree from 10am to 6pm.

Earlier on September 7, Sindh Governor House opened its door for citizens. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had said that a complaint cell would be created at Gate Number 4 of the Governor House .

“During the week, for a day I will monitor the cell,” he said.

The public has been allowed to walk in the spacious garden and permitted to enter the historic building.

Following the win in the recent general election, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said it would take austerity measures to curb excessive expenditures and promised to end the VVIP culture of government functionaries. The party’s nominated Governors in Sindh and Punjab, Imran Ismail and Chaudhry Sarwar, had also promised to use the minimum resources for themselves from the government expenditure.