RAWALPINDI - Police have finalised arrangements to shield main procession of Youm-e-Ashur to be taken out today (Tuesday) in the city.

Following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana, a total of 2,400 well-equipped cops including senior and junior police officers would be deployed to protect the main procession, informed police spokesman Inspector Imran Abbas here on Monday.

He said that the four companies of Rangers and Pakistan Army would also be on standby to assist the police to combat any crunch moment. He said that the CPO, Divisional SPs including Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Asif Masood had also paid a visit to the route of the main procession and reviewed the security arrangements. He said that a total of 3,500 cops would impart security duties in the district to provide security to small and big processions on Youm-e-Ashur.

He said that sharp shooters would be deployed on high rise buildings along the route of main procession besides monitoring the movement of suspects through CCTV and drone cameras. “Rawalpindi police have buckled up to provide foolproof security to the mourners and participants of processions and Majalis,” he said.

A well-equipped monitoring room has also been established to keep a vigil on movement of suspects and outlaws during the big day, he said.

Meanwhile, CPO directed the subordinates to keep a close eye on the proscribed outfits, and persons on the 4th schedule list, especially those absent from their native areas to take them into custody, and ensure effective monitoring of their social media accounts.

Rawalpindi Police has been instructed to closely monitor the criminals and banned organizations by being in the legal limitations, he said. He, while addressing a high level meeting, said that proscribed organizations and their human assets will be monitored closely to ensure peace because they can be a potential threat for the peace and harmony of society. All the three divisional SsP are bound to ensure compliance of these directions and to present a detailed report after taking those 4th schedulers in custody, who are absent from their respective locality. In case of any irresponsible behavior, relevant SHO will be held accountable, he said.

CPO also directed to conduct search operations in suspected areas of all sub divisions.

SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Potohar, Syed Ali and SP Rawal Asif Masood have been instructed to conduct search operations under their command to arrest suspects during the operations. He said these search operations are part of security arrangements for 10th Muharam.

Similarly, Chief Traffic Officer (CPO) Bin Ashraf has announced a comprehensive traffic plan for Youm-e-Ashur in order to facilitate the mourners and other road users in the city.

He said the entry of vehicular traffic would remain prohibited in the areas from where the processions would be taken out. All the roads leading to Fawara Chowk, where main majalis will be held, would also be remained closed for traffic.

On the other hand, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the Allied Hospitals and reviewed the arrangements made by the doctors and paramedics to provide medical treatment to ‘azadars’ and mourners on Youm-e-Ashur. Upon her arrival in Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals, the minister was welcomed by VC Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, MS BBH Dr Rafique and other senior and junior doctors. The minister expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements made by the authorities to treat the Azadars and to coup with any kind of emergency on Youm-e-Ashur.