LAHORE - Fame Sports FC breezed into the final of the Fame Army Cup after outclassing Sabzazar Football Club 3-0 in the second semifinal played here at Fame Football Club Model Town on Sunday night. Ahmed of Fame Sports gave his team the lead by scoring in the 7th minute of the match. In the 37th minute, Ahmed doubled the lead. Fame Sports also took an aggressive start in the second half and further strengthened their lead to 2-0 with the help of captain Usman’s goal in the 64th minute. Fame Football Club President Zia Dogar congratulated the players on reaching the final. In the final, Fame Sports will be competing against Fame Academy.