ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zadari yesterday said the underlying message of Yom-e-Ashur was to resist falsehood, tyranny and oppression at all costs, at all times and under all circumstances. In a message on the Youm-e-Ashur, the Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman paid homage to Imam Hussain (as) and the martyrs of Karbala “we also must pledge to follow in his footsteps in resisting tyranny, oppression, injustice and falsehood at all times.” On this day “our thoughts are also with the people of Indian held Kashmir and Palestine facing unprecedented ruthless repression and tyranny,” he said. “The commemoration of Yom-e-Ashur today also demands that we fight to the finish the evil forces of militants and religious extremists who spread tyranny and oppression in the guise of religion,” he said. The former President also condemned the unleashing of tyrannical forces of the state against political opposition in the country. Tyranny, oppression and injustice has never triumphed, it shall not triumph in this case also, the former President said.

Zardari also asked the people to rise above parochialism and forge unity among their ranks against all tyrannical forces. The need for it has never been as great as it is today, he said.