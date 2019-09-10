Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed the statement on Kashmir by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

While representing Pakistan at the 42nd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Foreign Minister Qureshi said in a video message that Michelle Bachelet’s statement is very encouraging.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also stated that Indian atrocities are getting exposed before the world. The Human Rights Council on first day discussed the security clampdown, restoration of basic rights, lifting the curfew in Occupied Kashmir and demanded to terminate communications blackout there, he added.