LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has warned the government and Kashmiri leadership against the US and Indian designs on Kashmir.

“Washington wants division of the disputed region on a permanent basis. Turning Pakistan into a desert by stopping water of its western rivers is the desire of New Delhi,” he said while addressing a “Kashmir Solidarity Convention” in Model Town on Monday.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the event organized by the JI Lahore chapter.

Siraj said those who thought US President Donald Trump mediation would offer a viable solution to the Kashmir issue were actually living fools’ paradise. He said people of Kashmir and Pakistan would never accept any settlement in violation of UN Resolutions. He said that rulers were only making tall claims that they would fight for Kashmir till last bullet and last breath but practically they had not taken a single step in support of the besieged people.

The incapability and cowardness of the present and past governments was the only hurdle in solution of Kashmir issue, he added.

“Mere admitting Tipu Sultan his hero is not enough but the prime minister should practically act like the great Muslim warrior,” he said.

He expressed concern over reports of shortage of food and medicines in the IOK. More than a month has passed in curfew and communication blockade coupled with worst human rights violation in held Kashmir but the government and internationally community were acting as silent spectators, he said. He urged government to avoid creating any domestic issue until the solution of Kashmir issue. He called for banning all types of trade and transport relations with India. He demanded abolition of Simla Agreement and establishment of shadow parliament in AJK with full representation of the people of IOK. He announced that JI would organize a Kashmir Solidarity March in Lahore on October 6.