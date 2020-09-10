Share:

MARDAN - The district administration on Wednesday put four houses in different areas of the district under micro lockdown after detection of corona-affected people, it was stated in a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, due to reporting of Covid-19 cases and keeping in view the recombination of health authorities through District Health Officer (DHO) the following houses were put under micro lockdown: 1. House of Said Muhammad resident of Rustam Road Khairabad (his wife Nasreen Said and his son Humayun Said were infected from corona), 2. House of Gul Faraz Mohallah Rawani Takkar Takhatbhai (his son Atiq-ur-Rahman was infected from corona), 3. House of Farhad Ali resident of Tariq Colony Shamsi Road (his son Muhammad Usman was infected with corona) and 4. House of Muhammad Ghulam resident Chatai Killy Toru Mera (his son Muhammad Suliman was also infected from Covid-19).

The notification said that entry to and exit from the identified micro lockdown localities would be banned except those supplying essentials commodities and persons responsible for delivery of essential services, especially health services.

“Any one contravening the above directions shall render himself liable to be proceed against under sections 17 and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 and Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act 2010”, the notification said.