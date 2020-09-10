Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Divisional Development Working Committee Bahawalpur on Wednesday reviewed and approved eight development schemes for Bahawalpur division. The committee met at conference room of the Commissioner office under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry. The meeting was attended by Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffar Khan Sial, Bahawalnagar DC Shoaib Jadoon, Rahim Yar Khan DC Ali Shahzad, Director Development Nousheen Malik, Managing Director (MD) of Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Rana Saleem Ahmad and other officers concerned. The meeting reviewed and approved eight schemes for Bahawalpur division which included one scheme of Highways Department for Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan each while three for Bahawalnagar. Two schemes of Bahawalpur Development Authority and one of Cholistan Development Authority were also approved in the meeting.

Minister Climate Change plants tree at Farid Park

Pakistan will turn green and clean under the vision of PM Imran Khan’s Billion Tree project. This was stated by Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul while planting a sapling at Farid Park on Wednesday. She said that trees were important in the wake of climate change and the public must be given awareness about this. She said that plantation at larger scale was indispensable for keeping the environment safe and healthy. She further stated that trees could prove helpful against natural calamities including floods, harsh weather and famine. She urged people to plant trees and take care of them. Chairperson Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Bahawalpur Shahla Ehsaan briefed the minister about tree plantation campaign and performance of PHA. Commissioner Bahawalpur division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and DC Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial were also present on the occasion.