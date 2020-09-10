Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has uploaded the Income Tax Returns Forms for Tax Year-2020 as it has further simplified the Income Tax Returns for salaried class and small retailers. The small retailers having turnover up to 10 million can now file simplified one pager Income Tax Returns for Tax Year-2020. The Income Tax Returns can be filed through web portal and Tax Aasaan application.This was announced in a press conference by FBR Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi, Member IR Policy Ch. Muhammad Tarique and Member IT Asim Ahmed here at FBR HQ. It was also informed that wealth statement form had also been further simplified and any ambiguity or confusion being faced by the filers had been removed in the Tax Returns Forms for Tax Year-2020. Moreover, the taxpayers are provided guidance on filling all the required particulars. “It is like a guided tour,” said Member IR Policy Ch. Muhammad Tarique. The Income Tax Returns can be filed online through smart phones by installing the Tax Aasaan application from Google play store. The FBR officers also informed that a media campaign would also be launched for awareness and education purposes.

The video tutorial on filing Income Tax Returns has been uploaded on the official website. FBR has set up Facilitative Desks at all field formations throughout the country to provide assistance to the taxpayers in filing Income Tax Returns. FBR has upgraded its system which will not allow the choking of the system in the last days of Tax Returns filing. The taxpayers can file their Income Tax Returns till 30th September, 2020.