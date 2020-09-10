Share:

SUKKUR - The water level at Guddu and Sukkur barrages is continuously increasing posing threat to nearby villages. High flood was declared at Guddu Barrage on Wednesday evening while medium to high flood was recorded at Sukkur Barrage which was likely to increase pressure at the vulnerable dykes. The authorities had asked the villagers of vulnerable areas to shift to safer places. The riverside areas of Kashmore and Khairpur were already flooded and evacuation of hundreds of villagers with cattle was underway from there.