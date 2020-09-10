Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kim Kardashian shocked fans by announcing that her family’s iconic reality show is ending after 14 years on air. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which helped make Kim and her siblings Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business, will air its last season early next year. There was no reasons for the decision but it said in a statement that it respects ‘the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.’ In recent years numerous siblings, most recently Kourtney, have been reluctant to film the show. Kim has also endured a turbulent year with her husband Kanye West’s mental health battle and controversial presidential run putting unprecedented strain on her marriage. Throughout the years the show chronicled key events in the personal and professional lives of the California family, including Kim Kardashian’s marriages to Kris Humphries and West, an armed robbery in Paris, the break-up of Khloe Kardashian’s marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom, and the transition of family patriarch Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.