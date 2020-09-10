Share:

Islamabad - Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has urged Japan to invest in the maritime and industrial manufacturing sectors and promote economic activities through mutually beneficial partnership in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad on Wednesday, he appreciated Japan’s cooperation in Pakistan’s prosperity and development.

Commending Japan’s role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and South Asia, Pervez Khattak also stressed that peace in South Asia is linked to a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.