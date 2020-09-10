Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of officers from the Press Information Department (PID) visited the Islamabad office of The Nation Wednesday. The delegation met with Mr. Salman Masood, Editor The Nation.

The officials in the delegation included Ms. Nazia Jabeen, Director Home Publicity, Mr. Rasheed Shakir, Deputy Director Home Publicity, Mr. Muhammad Akram Burq, Assistant Director Home Publicity, Ms. Mahrukh Baig, PRO to Planning & Development, Ms. Sidra Shafiq, PRO to SAPM on Accountability.

On the occasion, matters related to the news media industry and improving coordination between the Press INFORMATION DEPARTMENT and the newspaper to highlight government policies and initiatives were discussed.