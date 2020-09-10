Share:

LAHORE - A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court challenging the Punjab government's decision to remove Shoaib Dastagir from the post of Inspector General of Police. The petition, filed by PML-N leader Malik Ahmed, named the Cabinet Division Secretary, the Punjab Additional Chief Secretary, newly appointed Punjab IG Inam Ghani, Additional IG (Operations) Zulfiqar Hameed and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Umar Sheikh as respondents. The petition has been fixed for hearing for Thursday (today) at 9am. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan will preside over the hearing.