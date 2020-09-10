Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan govt’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Wednesday expressed his sorrow over loss of four precious lives in a collision between a passenger bus and a car on National Highway near Khada-Kocha area of Mastung on Tuesday night. He said increase in accidents’ ratio was witnessed due to over speeding at Quetta-Karachi highway, saying that in this regard Balochistan govt was taking measures to fix trackers in all passenger coaches to control over speeding of vehicles on National Highways for ensuring protection of public lives during traveling. “The engine of coach will be closed automatically in case of over speeding after attaching tracker which can also be helpful for imposing fine to violators”, he said. Liaqaut Shahwani further said extension work of Quetta-Karach Highway would be started soon aimed to decrease road incidents. He said Balochistan CM Mir Jam Kamal Khan had issued strict instructions to the NHA, Transport Department and Motorway Police to take stern action against the speeding passenger coaches and trucks in order to save precious lives.