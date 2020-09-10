Share:

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) on Wednesday conducted badminton and table tennis exhibition matches in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and his wife Zakia Adnan Aulakh graced the occasion as guests of honour. Over 100 national and international male and female players took part in the exhibition badminton and table tennis matches. Later, the DG Sports Punjab and his wife Zakia Adnan Aulakh distributed shields, certificates and prizes among the top performers. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Prof Shahid Mirza, Sakhi Sarwar Butt and a large number of young badminton and table tennis players were also present there.

The badminton stars including Abdul Mannan, Muneeb, Ahmed Tallat, Mohsin Abdullah, Ali Haider, Sanwal Shafeeq, Hussain Shahzad, M Ahmed, M Arham, Nasar, Zainab Ch, Amna Jawad, Anam Sajid and Saman Shafiq participated in the exhibition matches played under the supervision of SBP badminton coach Zarina Waqar and Pakistan Army coach Sajid Hussain.

Veteran table tennis coach Sabah Waris conducted the exhibition table tennis matches in which top stars such as Asim Qureshi, Kashif Razzaq, Jahangir Khan, Faheem Raza, Awais Hasan, Sana Muzaffar, Aysha Faheem, Zainab Iftikhar, Hina Mushtaq and Shiza Mushtaq exhibited their skills.