Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that Centre had been withholding Sindh’s rightful share to NFC Award for last three years.

Addressing a press conference, Bilawal Bhutto assured people that Sindh government was standing by them in these testing times and said that he was pointing out issues of masses for last three years.

PPP chairman said that Mirpurkhas received the heaviest rainfall and the city was completely submerged due to floods. He added that rains caused severe damage in interior Sindh. He urged federal government to provide relief to the victims and farmers on an emergency basis.

Reacting to PM Imran’s Karachi visit, Bilawal urged him to stay in Sindh like Murad Ali Shah and his team and visit flood and rain affected areas instead of just a five-hour long visit.

He also maintained that Sindh was contributing Rs800 billion in Karachi package and out of Rs1.1 trillion, Centre was only contributing Rs100 billion.

Responding to indictment of Asif Ali Zardari in Toshakhana reference, Bilawal said that former president was answering false allegations. He added that they were being punished for 18th Amendment in the Constitution and NFC Award and challenged authorities to file an FIR against them for the amendment and NFC instead of making fake allegations.

He added that this ‘hollow’ system was not sustainable and if there was rule of country then everyone will be held accountable.

He also lashed out at federal government for transferring IG Punjab and said that Centre refused to change IG Sindh on request of the provincial government but till now five IGs have been changed in Punjab.