ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday stressed upon the universities to promote research on inclusiveness and play a role in educating youth about peaceful Islamic values.

Speaking at an international conference titled ‘An Inclusive and Peaceful Society in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities’ organized by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) here at Faisal Masjid Campus, the minister said that the government has been successful in creating peace and harmony in the society by pursuing dialogue and inclusiveness.

Shibli Faraz said, “We have to make Pakistan a great country of great people where there is no place for hate, violence and extremism.” The minister said that dialogue, peaceful co-existence and tolerance are prerequisites to build an ideal society.

He hailed IIUI for preparing an action plan for promotion of peace and peaceful co-existence in Pakistan which will be implemented in next five years.

Talking about Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of IIUI, he said this consensus document would provide guidance to promote patriotism and manage difficult issues in a peaceful manner.

The minister said that Islam is the religion of peace and pursues sustainable peace in the societies.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Muhammad Qasim Suri also attended the conference. In his speech he said that Pakistan has the potential to deal with challenges of Muslim world. Calling for unity among the ranks, the NA Deputy Speaker said negative elements want to create unrest in the society and such attempts must be foiled through a well devised policy.

Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, IIUI Rector, said that the university is focused on producing balanced human resources enlightened with the Islamic teachings. He hoped Paigham e Pakistan forum’s 5-year plan of action for peace, cohesion and inclusiveness will be a source of peaceful inclusive society.

Dr. Zia ul Haq, Director General IRI, spoke about the objectives and importance of the conference. He also elaborated future goals of IRI and Paigham e Pakistan forum for inclusive society.

He discussed Social impact of IIUI’s efforts on Muslim societies.