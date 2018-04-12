Share:

CHITRAL:-Another girl,20, committed suicide in Birir village at Kalash valley, taking the number of suicide to 22 in the past four months. According to Ayun Police SHO, Sadia daughter of Bahadur Khan, consumed poison over her engagement break-up and ended her life. The body was shifted to THQ Hospital Ayun for autopsy. It is 22nd suicide incident in last four months. Social circles have expressed concerned on the high ratio of suicide cases especially among the women folk in most peaceful district of KP.