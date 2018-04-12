Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Lahore High Court Chief Justice Yawar Ali has said cooperation between the bench and bar is necessary for the provision of easy and speedy justice.

Addressing the lawyers and judges at District Bar Room Bahawalpur, he said that legal practice was the most respectable profession while provision of justice was only possible through hardworking lawyers and judges.

He said that steps were being taken for the welfare of judges like provision of vehicles.

Earlier, District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Tariq Javed briefed him about the significant steps being taken for the provision of justice to the public in district courts. He also briefed him about the courts performance and appreciated the positive relations with District Bar Association Bahawalpur.

District Bar Association President Naeem Bhatti thanked the chief justice on his visit to the bar room. He said that the chief justice 's visit to South Punjab is the reflection of the fact that he was with the lawyers.

Earlier, the Chief Justice inaugurated the Secretariat of Judiciary and Admin Block. The secretariat has a monitoring and vigilance cell, confidential cell, budget and accounts cell, scanning and cause list uploading cell, and public relations cell. The Admin Block will have facilitation centre, healthcare centre, legal research centre, women's common room and central control room.

IUB's VC Office opens

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq inaugurated Vice Chancellor's Office at Baghdadul Jadeed Campus of the varsity.

He said that the main academic campus of the university had no proper Vice Chancellor's Office. Keeping in view, the place located in centre of the campus, selected to establish the VC Office, A few years back this place was being used as telephone exchange.

Within a year, the building has been converted into Vice Chancellor's Office having a well-equipped conference room and modern communication facilities.