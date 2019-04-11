Share:

PESHAWAR - Aimal Wali Khan, son of ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan was elected president for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the party unopposed and Sardar Hussain Babak as provincial general secretary in the intra-party elections.

To elect office bearers for the ANP provincial cabinet, a meeting of the provincial council of the party was held at Bacha Khan Markaz under the supervision of the election commission for the intra-party polls. Members of the council participated in the meeting from across the province and took part in electing office bearers for the next four years for the provincial chapter of the party.

As per the result announced by the election commission, Aimal Wali, the grandson of late Khan Abdul Wali Khan representing the fourth generation of the Bacha Khan dynasty, was elected unopposed president for the KP chapter. He replaced his first cousin and MNA Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, who had also served as the KP chief minister. In the outgoing provincial cabinet, Aimal Wali has served as provincial deputy general secretary. Aimal Wali had entered parliamentary politics in 2017 and contested the provincial assembly’s election from Charsadda, his home town but he lost his first election against the PTI candidate. Likewise, Sardar Hussain Babak was elected provincial general secretary for the second consecutive term after defeating rival nominee Imran Afridi. Babak received 279 votes and Afridi got 179 votes.

Faisal Zeb Khan was elected provincial joint secretary by securing 385 votes against his rival who obtained 60 votes. For the slot of senior-vice president, Khushdil Khan Advocate got 300 votes while his opponent Javid Yousafzai received 141 votes. For the position of vice-president-II, Saqibullah Chamkani defeated his rival candidate Qaiser Wali by getting 268 and 176 votes, respectively.

Those who were also elected unopposed included Khalil Abbass Khattak vice-president, Shazia Aurangzeb vice-president, Khadeja Sardar vice-president, Shehnaz Raja joint secretary-1, Shaheen Zameer joint secretary-11, Sadr-ud-deen Marwat the party’s provincial spokesman, Mukhtiar Khan Advocate secretary finance and Nisar Khan secretary culture.

Also, Shahi Khan Sherani was elected unopposed vice-president for erstwhile Fata, deputy general secretary Sher Shah Khan, additional general secretary Khursheed Khattak and Asif Bhutti was elected unopposed for the second consecutive term as secretary minority affairs.

In his maiden speech as provincial president of the party, Aimal Wali Khan said that ANP was known for its political struggle and democratic norms. He announced that ANP would fully participate in the upcoming elections for the 16 seats of KP Assembly in erstwhile Fata. He said that his party would protest if government tried to revoke 18th amendment.