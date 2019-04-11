Share:

The French Professional Football League (LFP) Wednesday expressed serious concerns towards the planned reforms to the UEFA Champions League, saying that it could threaten European domestic leagues.

According to reports, the elite European club competition is scheduled to take its new format from 2024 onwards, featuring four groups each consisting of eight teams, rather than the current eight groups of four.

Top six teams in each group will stay in the competition, also featuring the promotion-relegation system, regardless of their results in respective domestic leagues.

"The LFP's Administrative Council expressed serious concerns for these planned reforms which threaten the sporting and economic competitiveness of Europe's domestic championships," LFP said in a statement following its Administrative Council on Wednesday.

"Following the meeting, the LFP's Administrative Council has agreed to call an Extraordinary General Assembly of the LFP in the coming weeks, to establish an official position concerning these reforms, for the clubs, players and coaches of French professional football," it added.