LAHORE-Pakistan’s most premier fashion design force, The House of Kamiar Rokni is set to launch their much-awaited diffusion collection titled ‘Neo-Folk’ on theDay 2 finale of the prestigious PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2019.

The collection reflects the traditional roots of ethnic design, which truly depicts the essence of what the brand stands for, while incorporating designs along with it which additionally makes it desirable for a wider audience.

The House of Kamiar Rokni uses their expert craftsmanship and knowledge in traditional design to put together this collection, keeping it true to the quintessential art it is inspired from. Neo-folk celebrates the beauty of ethnic wear, presenting the collection in all its eastern glory while giving it a touch of modernity.

The authenticities of the traditional textiles and techniques that are used have been carefully preserved so that the mood and inspiration behind the collection stays true to its roots.

Best described as Neo-Folk, the collection is a celebration of ethnicity within a traditional yet global narrative. The collection incorporates multiple traditional textiles and treatments using the ancient art of block printing, the hippie chic sensibility of tie & dye and the richly decorative fabric of brocade, to present a collection that is unapologetically Eastern, within a modern sensibility. Expect casual to luxury evening and formal wear, taking a woman’s wardrobe on a journey from day to night across a range of holiday, soiree, dholki and mehndi wear, from pant suits to caftans to ghararas.