HAFIZABAD-A man allegedly shot himself after shooting his wife at home in Mohallah Noorpur Kolo Tarar Wednesday.

According to police, Faisal Mehmood was married to Aziz Fatima about five years ago and their relations remained strained as they remained issueless. The couple often quarreled due to this very reason. Yesterday they again exchanged words, following which Faisal got enraged and allegedly opened fire upon his wife Aziz Fatima. Later, Faisal Also committed suicide by shooting himself with his pistol. The police shifted the bodies to morgue for legal formalities.

MAN SENTENCED TO DEATH

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Jameel convicted Abubakr of Kolo Tarar under Section 302 of PPC and sentenced him to death on the charge of murdering a girl in 2017. According to prosecution, the accused wanted to marry Raza Fatima of the same village but she refused to do so. On May 13, 2017 the accused raided her house and shot her to death. The learned judge sentenced him to death and also imposed a fine of Rs 0.2 million.