ISLAMABAD - National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched a load of over 32 tonnes humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Iran.

The consignment comprising two shipments contains 500 tents, 3300 blankets and emergency medical kits.

The first shipment has already been dispatched to Iranian city of Ahwaz on Wednesday morning.

Iran has been hit by widespread flash floods causing serious damages to public property and displaced thousands of people.

As a brotherly country, Pakistan decided to assist its neighbour Iran by sending humanitarian aid to supplement Iran’s own relief efforts. Pakistanis stand by their Iranian brothers in this difficult time.