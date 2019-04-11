Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said on Thursday that Pakistan had captured only one Indian pilot, and speculations in the media about the capture of an Israeli pilot are totally baseless.

He said that India has been preparing for another military action against Pakistan.

" We have reliable information that India is devising a new plan to attack Pakistan. Even America has endorsed Pakistan’s viewpoint over Indian claims of downing a F-16 fighter jet,” he said.

During a meeting of Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain, Qureshi affirmed that Pakistan needs to stay on high alert till May 23.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also expressed disappointment over the non-issuance of visas to Pakistani journalists to cover a meeting of the Kartarpur Corridor by the Indian government.

“India cancelled the meeting which was scheduled to be held on April 2 on the Kartarpur Corridor,” he said.

FM told the committee that 2,107 prisoners from Saudi Arabia will soon return to Pakistan, and in the Islamic month of Ramzan, a good news is expected from the UAE as well.

The committee expressed strong reservations over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent remarks regarding the bilateral relations between India and Pakistan if Narendra Modi secures victory in the Indian general elections.

To which, Qureshi assured members of the committee that he would convey their reservations to the premier.

Regarding the dossier India has handed over to Pakistan, the minister said there was nothing new in it. “Pakistan had downed two Indian fighter jets while India shot down its own helicopter which killed their six people,” he added.