Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday conferred military awards on army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations.

The investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Families of Shuhada/Ghazis also attended the ceremony. Thirty-five officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 officers/soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Bisalat and seven soldiers were awarded United Nations (UN) Medal. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

Paying rich tribute to Shaheeds and Ghazis, the COAS said that we owe peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are our real heroes.

There is no noble cause than laying one’s life for defence of the motherland and the sacrifices of our martyrs won’t go waste, the COAS said. He also lauded brave families of Shuhada for supreme sacrifices they rendered for the country.