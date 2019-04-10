Share:

ISLAMABAD-STARZ PLAY by Cinepax released a collection of 4 short films which are collectively titled ‘Kaash Keh’.

Each short film follows two main characters whose lives are interconnected in such a way that it leads them to feel regret; hence the title ‘Kaash Keh’.

The cast includes Rehan Sheikh, Samiya Mumtaz, Omair Rana, Fareeha Raza, Nabeel Shahid, Omer Khan and Irum Rehman.

‘Kaash Keh’ is the first of original content being produced in Pakistan for STARZ PLAY by Cinepax.

It has been our dream since the inception of the company to develop and promote Pakistani content and we could not be more proud and excited to have collaborated with Bling Studios for our first original production.

They have done a remarkable job in bringing together young and experienced Pakistani actors and who have raised the bar with their outstanding acting.

We really hope that it is equally liked by the audience as well”, said Arif Baig, Chairman Cinepax group.

Hamza Gurmani, the man behind this original series spoke about this project and said, “We are extremely thrilled to have launched “Kaash Keh” with STARZ PLAY by Cinepax.

This opportunity comes at the right time in Pakistan when the film industry of Pakistan is getting recognition after decades of stagnation, which has in return made room for short films.

This project was really exciting for us as we were able to talk about taboo topics, while keeping the audience hooked in a short film.

The credit goes to the actors for delivering more than what was required and to have brought my vision to life. STARZ PLAY by Cinepax team has been equally passionate about these short films and gave us a free hand to make quality content, which can be seen in films.”

With the advent of SVOD products worldwide, STARZ PLAY by Cinepax lets its customers download the app on their iPhones and Android phones with the ability to register up to five devices per subscription.

For the ultimate convenience STARZ PLAY by Cinepax allows downloads for offline playback and gives new subscribers a free trial which can be cancelled at any time without the user being charged.

STARZ PLAY by Cinepax also delivers amazing value – for a low monthly fee, subscribers can enjoy unlimited ad-free access to a wide range of premium, high-definition content, which is being updated and refreshed continually.

STARZ PLAY by Cinepax is a premium video streaming service that hosts thousands of blockbuster Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries, kid’s entertainment and same-day-as-the-US series – plus dedicated Pakistani and Bollywood content. STARZ PLAY also offers a simple parental control function for concerned parents who will never have to worry about the content being consumed by their children

After the successful launch of STARZ PLAY by Cinepax in September 2018, they have now started producing their very own original short films. For details visit; www.starzplay.pk