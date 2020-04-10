Share:

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood on Friday said that three new field hospitals were being established in the city to isolate the coronavirus patients including Sports Complex Double Road, Rawal Road Park and Red Crescent Hospital.

He visited the sites and checked the installations of beds and other machinery in these centres and asked the administration to speed up the work so the facilities can be available for the people at earliest.

The commissioner was given briefing by Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) AnwarulHaq and other senior officials. It was informed that 100 beds would be installed at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex on Double Road and 120 each in Rawal Road Sports Complex and Red Crescent Hospital.

It was further informed that the stay of the suspected persons in quarantine would be ensured for 14 days as per government directives. They said that the government was providing all the facilities to the people kept in isolation.

The commissioner directed to provide all the facilities to the patients as well as those in quarantine.

He said that administration should not leave the people isolated in their homes unattended.

He also asked to ensure the supply of food items in the bazaars so people would not face problem during lockdown.