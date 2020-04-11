Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited different areas of Taunsa Sharif City late Thursday night and inspected different arrangements including implementation of Section-144, coronavirus pandemic, law and order situation and cleanliness.

On this occasion, he appealed to the citizens to stay in their homes and should not go out without any need.

The situation arising due to coronavirus requires responsibility and those who are treating the patients are the real benefactors of humanity.

Similarly, administration and law enforcement agencies are also playing a commendable role in this regard and we salute those diligently serving the nation despite the threat of coronavirus.

The government is keeping a close eye on the economic situation and the poor will not be left alone. Provision of financial aid to lakhs of needy families through Insaf Imdad Programme is a national record, he said.

Notables of Taunsa Sharif also called on the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The CM listened to their problems and issued instructions for their complaints’ redressal. Talking on this occasion, he said Pakistan and the whole world was facing challenges due to coronavirus and the citizens will have to adjust their daily routine in this backdrop. This deadly disease can be defeated by maintaining social distancing and staying at home, he added.

The CM emphasized that the Punjab government had taken every step and the citizens should also follow governmental instructions to remain safe.

Usman Buzdar assured to continue solving the problems of the Taunsa adding that he had a close affinity with the people of the area. The CM regretted that opposition was trying to politicise things while the people had fully recognized their duality.

In fact, opposition parties have totally ignored national interest for the sake of their personal interests, he asserted.

A journalists delegation led by Malik Mansoor Ahmed also called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and apprised him about their problems.

The CM assured that problems of the journalists of small cities will be solved and the scope of journalists colonies will be gradually extended to the level of the division.

Responsible journalism is the need of the hour as it has an important role in raising awareness about coronavirus.

The role being played by the journalists is commendable as they are working on the frontline like doctors, concluded the Chief Minister.