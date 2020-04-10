Share:

ISLAMABAD-A woman died of novel coronavirus here on Friday, taking the death toll to five in the division.

The 41-year-old woman namely ToofiaSharoon from KalyamAwan of Gujar Khan who had recently returned from France breathed her last at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (Corona Management Center), they said. The lady was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) from KalyamAwan with visible symptoms of COVID-19 last month. She was later shifted to RIU after her coronavirus test came positive. The health authorities have also quarantined her seven-year-old daughter and other family members in her village.

The dead body of the lady was moved to KalyamAwan village by Rescue 1122 where a selected number of people offered her funeral prayer and buried her in a graveyard as per SOP of government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (R) AnwaarUlHaq has confirmed that the woman died because of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a UK returned Pakistani citizen also tested positive for COVID-19 in GulyanaMorr, Gujar Khan. The health authorities have moved the patient to RIU for medical treatment. Moreover, over eight family members of the infected person were quarantined.

On the other hand, two coronavirus infected patients have been discharged from RIU after recovery from the disease, according to district government spokesman.

Those discharged from hospital were identified as Farrukh and Mubin. RIU Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Randhawa and other nurses presented them bouquets.