ATTOCK: The Pakistan Army soldier sepoy Tanveer Iqbal was laid to rest with full military honour in Attock district on Friday. The soldier was martyred during a terror attack on the Pakistan Afghan border. The Shaheed was laid to rest in the village Girdi of Attock district with full military honour. A smartly dressed contingent of Pak Army presented a general salute to the martyr and also hoisted a national flag on his grave. Floral wreaths on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff and his unit commander were laid on his grave. The martyr has left his bereaved his parents, a younger brother and sister.—Staff Reporter