ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has challenged that he is ready to hand over his powers to the one, who promises to run the federation better than him.

“I am a man of principles and once I feel I can’t deliver, I won’t hesitate in tendering my resignation. I am ready to hand over my powers for 6 months to anyone, who promises me to run the federation better than me and my team,” said Khokhar while addressing a press conference at Islahuddin Academy, Karachi on Friday. Also present on the occasion were secretary Shahbaz Senior, manager Hassan Sardar, chief selector Islahuddin Siddiqui and head coach Roelant Oltmans.

He said: “I believe in respect and could do everything for hockey and players. As soon as I arranged funds, I didn’t waste a second and distributed among the team management and players. I met with each and every player individually and urged them to play for the country and try to finish on podium in the Asian Games.”

He further said: “We have now a huge pool of players while the services of international coaches were also hired to teach the players the modern-day techniques. I requested a few of my friends and also contributed from my own pocket with only one aim to uplift Pakistan hockey and take it to new heights.”

Pakistan hockey team skipper M Rizwan Senior also expressed his gratitude to the federation for clearing the dues saying the players never wanted to blackmail the PHF or involved in any kind of inflicting damages on the country, but they had to take care of their families that was the reason behind staging peaceful protest. “We have assured the PHF of no such incident in future as they will directly talk to the president and secretary in case of any issue.”