LAHORE - Model Town Women Football Club (MTWFC) outclassed Gilgit/Baltistan Football Academy (GBFA) by 9-1 in the PFF National Under-19 Women Football second semifinal played here at The City School ground on Friday.

Rameen Farid emerged as the top scorer of the semifinal as she displayed outstanding football skills and fired fabulous four goals for her team. She converted the first goal in 15th minute, second in the 31st, third in 57th fourth one in the 60th minute. Her teammate Javairia played equally well and hammered a hat-trick by scoring her goals in the 10th, 26th and 39th minutes.

The remaining two goals came from Dua and Anushka as the former converted the very first goal for MTWFC in the second minute while the latter netted her goal in the 68th minutes to land her team home safely. The only goal from Gilgit/Baltistan was scored by Anmol in the 46th minute of the match.

The final of the event will be contested between MTWFC and Islamabad tomorrow (Sunday) at The City School ground at 4:30pm while the for the third position match, Punjab and Gilgit/Baltistan teams will vie against each other today at The City School ground at 5pm.