HAFIZABAD-The city received heavy rain which though made the weather pleasant created multiple problems for the citizens due to malfunctioning of sewerage system and overflowing of open drains.

Most of the streets in different localities were inundated with rainwater and sullage. Even the swage gushed into most of the houses on Circular Road, Qatal Garrha Chowk, Mohallah Islampura, Mohallah Peer Kalay Shah and Garhi Awan which created multiple problems to the housewives.

The citizens called upon the civic authorities to ensure proper functioning of sewerage system and desilting of open drains as well as to take prompt measures to improve the sanitary conditions in the city particularly during rainy season.

PROMISE: An industrial estate would be established in Hafizabad to overcome unemployment problem in the district, district leader of PTI Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti said.

Talking to the media at Insaf House, he said that he would strive to fulfill all the promises and shortly setup a campus of Government College University Faisalabad at Hafizabad to provide facilities for youth of the area to get higher education.

Moreover, DHQ Hospital would be made a model hospital where the masses of the district could get all sorts of medical facilities at their doorsteps, he added.

He said that he and his team would make no compromise on corruption and ensure new era of progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, a villager was deprived of his bike while another was deprived of gold ornaments and cash of Rs100,000 at two different places.

According to police source, Hassan Ali son of Khalid Pervez was on way to his village Khanna Bhattian on his bike (HZK-8329) and when he reached near Kolo Tarar three armed bandits snatched away his bike and cell phone.

Some unidentified burglars broken into the house of Javed Abbas son of Ghulam Abbas Khokhar in Khuttay Shah village when he and his family were from his house and made off gold ornaments and cash of Rs100,000. The police have registered cases and are investigating.