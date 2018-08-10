Share:

SARGODHA-A sum of Rs500 million has allegedly been embezzled in Ashiana Housing Scheme in Sargodha.

Thousands of people had purchased forms costing Rs1,000 but only two houses could be built in the last five years. According to sources, the Punjab government had initiated the housing scheme to facilitate the middle class and low income citizens.

In this connection, the site was selected about 10 kilometres away from the city in utter deserted place near Faisalabad road. In the area, no facility of public transport is available.

Funds were provided for the relevant works department but only two houses have so far been built in the jungle-like part of the regions.

However, roads have been constructed with the use of substandard material which ransacked soon after its completion.

The sources said that water supply scheme was made only in papers.

Thus, the national exchequer has been plundered due to poor planning and the use of defaulted material.

About 11 houses had to be constructed in the project but merely two houses were built in the deserted area.

The houses’ doors, windows and other material have been stolen. After the ending of district government, no department is ready to take control of the housing project.

The masses demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe the issues housing scheme affairs.

PAF seeks public co-op on Eidul Azha





SARGODHA-Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Mushaf Flight safety officer Flight Lieutenant Hamaza Mirza said that PAF is the national asset which is always vigilant for the security of airspace borders and making the country's defence invincible.

He urged the people to bury slaughtered waste in the soil or dump it at fixed points of Municipal Corporation instead of throwing on open places which could be attracted scavengers on Eidul Azha.

He said that PAF aircrafts are very costly and bird's impact might be dangerous for aircrafts and precious lives of the trained pilots.

He said that about 39 birds collided with the aircrafts at Pakistan Air Force Mushaf Base in 2017 and 19 in 2018 and caused damage to those aircrafts.

He added that in accordance with the decision of the government of Pakistan, a ban has been imposed on pigeon flying, feeding, nourishing, keeping pigeon cages and fixing of bamboos on the roofs in the surrounding areas of all the PAF bases and airports.

He said that action would be taken under section 144 of CrPC in case of violation.